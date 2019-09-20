Comparing of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

This is a contrast between Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.14 N/A -0.64 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 386.02 N/A -0.16 0.00

Demonstrates Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Geron Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Geron Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3.67 consensus target price and a 156.64% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares. Comparatively, Geron Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Geron Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.