Comparing of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCCP) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.14 N/A -0.64 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 35.60 N/A -0.55 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Compugen Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0.69% and 24.3% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.36% weaker performance while Compugen Ltd. has 49.31% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Compugen Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.