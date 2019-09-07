Comparing of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Since Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 49.88 N/A -0.64 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.20 N/A -0.89 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3%

Volatility and Risk

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.95 and it happens to be 195.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is 192.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.92 beta.

Liquidity

8.1 and 8.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 4 respectively. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $11, with potential upside of 3.58%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 58.7% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -5.95% weaker performance while Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. has 4.62% stronger performance.

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.