Comparing of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 48.50 N/A -0.64 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.54 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Risk & Volatility

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.95 beta indicates that its volatility is 195.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.34 beta and it is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. On the competitive side is, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.1 Current Ratio and a 5.1 Quick Ratio. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $25, which is potential 664.53% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 18.2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.53%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.