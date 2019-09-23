Comparing of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 48.05 N/A -0.64 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 7.18 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7% iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9%

Risk & Volatility

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.95 beta indicates that its volatility is 195.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. iBio Inc. on the other hand, has 0.83 beta which makes it 17.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 8.1% of iBio Inc. shares. 13.53% are Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 45.24% of iBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than iBio Inc.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors iBio Inc.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.