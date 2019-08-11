Comparing of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

As Biotechnology companies, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 61.92 N/A -0.64 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 12.89 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.95 beta means Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 195.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.75 beta which is 75.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.1 while its Current Ratio is 8.1. Meanwhile, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Competitively the average price target of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is $21, which is potential 31.00% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.6% and 86.6% respectively. About 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -5.95% weaker performance while Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 16.13% stronger performance.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.