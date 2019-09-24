Comparing of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

We are comparing Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 46.57 N/A -0.64 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.1. The Current Ratio of rival Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is 13.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.6. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $24, with potential upside of 209.28%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.