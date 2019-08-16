Comparing of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

Both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 52.70 N/A -0.64 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Volatility and Risk

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.95 beta indicates that its volatility is 195.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Dare Bioscience Inc. has a 1.96 beta and it is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 and a Quick Ratio of 8.1. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.6% and 8.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Dare Bioscience Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.