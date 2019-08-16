Comparing of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CYCC) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

Both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|52.70
|N/A
|-0.64
|0.00
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.06
|0.00
Demonstrates Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-46.9%
|-37.7%
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.1%
|-130.6%
Volatility and Risk
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.95 beta indicates that its volatility is 195.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Dare Bioscience Inc. has a 1.96 beta and it is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 and a Quick Ratio of 8.1. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 4.2 Quick Ratio. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dare Bioscience Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 12.6% and 8.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Dare Bioscience Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3.66%
|1.61%
|-21.95%
|-27.97%
|-64.77%
|-5.95%
|Dare Bioscience Inc.
|2.17%
|-6.1%
|-25.07%
|-3.97%
|-31.58%
|7.85%
For the past year Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Dare Bioscience Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.
