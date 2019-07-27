Comparing of CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE) and Rudolph Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RTEC)

This is a contrast between CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) and Rudolph Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Scientific & Technical Instruments and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberOptics Corporation 18 1.43 N/A 0.48 34.90 Rudolph Technologies Inc. 24 3.49 N/A 1.17 20.86

In table 1 we can see CyberOptics Corporation and Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Rudolph Technologies Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than CyberOptics Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CyberOptics Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Rudolph Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberOptics Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 3.3% Rudolph Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 8.8%

Risk & Volatility

CyberOptics Corporation’s 0.14 beta indicates that its volatility is 86.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s 0.88 beta is the reason why it is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

CyberOptics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Rudolph Technologies Inc. which has a 8.1 Current Ratio and a 5.7 Quick Ratio. Rudolph Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CyberOptics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for CyberOptics Corporation and Rudolph Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberOptics Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Rudolph Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

CyberOptics Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 92.31% and an $25 average price target. On the other hand, Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 5.23% and its average price target is $30. The results provided earlier shows that CyberOptics Corporation appears more favorable than Rudolph Technologies Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.1% of CyberOptics Corporation shares and 95.3% of Rudolph Technologies Inc. shares. About 1.1% of CyberOptics Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CyberOptics Corporation -5.19% -6.14% -21.77% -18.07% -0.18% -4.59% Rudolph Technologies Inc. -6.07% 4.31% 6.44% 18.67% -23.65% 19.54%

For the past year CyberOptics Corporation had bearish trend while Rudolph Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Rudolph Technologies Inc. beats CyberOptics Corporation.

CyberOptics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s sensors are being used in general purpose metrology and 3D scanning, surface mount technology (SMT), and semiconductor markets to improve yields and productivity. It offers SMT electronic assembly alignment sensor products, including LaserAlign sensors for incorporation into pick-and-place machines; BoardAlign Camera that identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board and aligns the board in the pick-and-place machine prior to component placement; and InPrinter Inspection Camera, which identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board to ensure accurate board registration prior to placement of solder paste. The company also offers 3D solder paste inspection sensors; multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT industry; strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems; SMT inspection system products used in the SMT electronic assembly industry for process control and inspection; and 3D solder paste measurement machines. In addition, it provides AOI products to inspect circuit boards after component placement; 3D scanning systems and services to the metrology market; and WaferSense and ReticleSense family of products that provide measurements of critical factors in the semiconductor fabrication process. The company sells its products to the manufacturers of electronic circuit board assembly equipment, and semiconductor DRAM and SSD memory products; and end-user electronic assembly manufacturers, including original design manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test companies through independent representatives and distributors. CyberOptics Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing and final manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements. In addition, it provides spare parts. The company markets and sells its products to logic, memory, data storage, flat panel, and application-specific integrated circuit device, and packaging manufacturers. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. offers its products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Austria, Japan, Germany, and China, as well as other European and Asian countries. The company was formerly known as Rudolph Research Corporation. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.