Comparing of CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) and The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) and The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) compete against each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberArk Software Ltd. 123 10.00 N/A 1.45 96.04 The Descartes Systems Group Inc 37 10.91 N/A 0.41 89.41

Demonstrates CyberArk Software Ltd. and The Descartes Systems Group Inc earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. The Descartes Systems Group Inc seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to CyberArk Software Ltd. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. CyberArk Software Ltd.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) and The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberArk Software Ltd. 0.00% 12.1% 8.3% The Descartes Systems Group Inc 0.00% 6% 4.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.58 beta indicates that CyberArk Software Ltd. is 58.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. The Descartes Systems Group Inc on the other hand, has 0.66 beta which makes it 34.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CyberArk Software Ltd. are 3.3 and 3.3. Competitively, The Descartes Systems Group Inc has 0.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. CyberArk Software Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

CyberArk Software Ltd. and The Descartes Systems Group Inc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberArk Software Ltd. 0 2 6 2.75 The Descartes Systems Group Inc 0 0 2 3.00

$139.13 is CyberArk Software Ltd.’s average target price while its potential upside is 34.28%. The Descartes Systems Group Inc on the other hand boasts of a $44.5 average target price and a 14.04% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that CyberArk Software Ltd. appears more favorable than The Descartes Systems Group Inc, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CyberArk Software Ltd. and The Descartes Systems Group Inc are owned by institutional investors at 78.6% and 69.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.85% of CyberArk Software Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CyberArk Software Ltd. -4.13% 9% 9.35% 59.85% 126.82% 87.32% The Descartes Systems Group Inc -3.35% -1.63% -9.27% 18.16% 14.15% 37.19%

For the past year CyberArk Software Ltd. was more bullish than The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

Summary

CyberArk Software Ltd. beats The Descartes Systems Group Inc on 11 of the 12 factors.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based IT security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that provides a tool to manage and protect physical, virtual, or cloud-based assets; SSH Key Manager to store, rotate, and control access to SSH keys for preventing unauthorized access to privileged accounts; Privileged Session Manager that protects servers, applications, databases, and hypervisors from malware; and Privileged Threat Analytics that profiles and analyzes individual privileged user behavior and creates prioritized alerts when abnormal activity is detected. The company also provides Application Identity Manager, which addresses the challenges of hard-coded, embedded credentials, and cryptographic keys being hijacked and exploited by malicious insiders or external cyber attackers; Endpoint Privilege Manager that offers Windows least privilege management and application control software; Cybertinel, which provides cyber security services; and On-Demand Privileges Manager to limit the breadth of access of Unix/Linux administrative accounts. In addition, it offers Shared Technology Platform that integrates operating systems, databases, network devices, security appliances, hypervisors, applications, industrial control systems, and application servers in the datacenter or the cloud; sensitive information management solutions; and software maintenance and support, and consulting services. The company offers its products to energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries, as well as government agencies through resellers and distributors. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s network-based solutions offer regulatory compliance and customs filing; route and resource planning, execution, and monitoring; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; inventory and asset visibility; rate and transportation management; and warehouse operation services, as well as connects people to their trading partners and enable business document exchange. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The companyÂ’s Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, transportation planning and execution, dock scheduling and yard management, freight audit and settlement, pool distribution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services. Its Logistics Application Suite solutions also include customs and regulatory compliance solutions, such as cargo security compliance, declaration and fiscal compliance, customs warehouse management, ocean regulatory services, industry program support services, global trade content, and government solutions; and broker and forwarder enterprise system solutions, such as forwarder back office, and brokerage and declaration services. In addition, it offers consulting, implementation, and training services; and maintenance and support services. The company serves transportation providers, logistics service providers, and distribution-intensive companies through distributors, alliance partners, and value added resellers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.