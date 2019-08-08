Comparing of CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) and MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS)

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) and MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) have been rivals in the Business Software & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberArk Software Ltd. 119 11.89 N/A 1.45 96.04 MAM Software Group Inc. 9 3.69 N/A 0.32 33.29

In table 1 we can see CyberArk Software Ltd. and MAM Software Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. MAM Software Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than CyberArk Software Ltd. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. CyberArk Software Ltd. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CyberArk Software Ltd. and MAM Software Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberArk Software Ltd. 0.00% 12.1% 8.3% MAM Software Group Inc. 0.00% 25% 11.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.58 beta indicates that CyberArk Software Ltd. is 58.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, MAM Software Group Inc. is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CyberArk Software Ltd. is 3.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, MAM Software Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. CyberArk Software Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MAM Software Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for CyberArk Software Ltd. and MAM Software Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberArk Software Ltd. 0 2 7 2.78 MAM Software Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of CyberArk Software Ltd. is $136.89, with potential upside of 17.89%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CyberArk Software Ltd. and MAM Software Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.6% and 45.5% respectively. Insiders held 1.85% of CyberArk Software Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 20.3% of MAM Software Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CyberArk Software Ltd. -4.13% 9% 9.35% 59.85% 126.82% 87.32% MAM Software Group Inc. -3.17% -0.56% 23.49% 30.31% 26.28% 34.43%

For the past year CyberArk Software Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than MAM Software Group Inc.

Summary

CyberArk Software Ltd. beats on 10 of the 11 factors MAM Software Group Inc.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based IT security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that provides a tool to manage and protect physical, virtual, or cloud-based assets; SSH Key Manager to store, rotate, and control access to SSH keys for preventing unauthorized access to privileged accounts; Privileged Session Manager that protects servers, applications, databases, and hypervisors from malware; and Privileged Threat Analytics that profiles and analyzes individual privileged user behavior and creates prioritized alerts when abnormal activity is detected. The company also provides Application Identity Manager, which addresses the challenges of hard-coded, embedded credentials, and cryptographic keys being hijacked and exploited by malicious insiders or external cyber attackers; Endpoint Privilege Manager that offers Windows least privilege management and application control software; Cybertinel, which provides cyber security services; and On-Demand Privileges Manager to limit the breadth of access of Unix/Linux administrative accounts. In addition, it offers Shared Technology Platform that integrates operating systems, databases, network devices, security appliances, hypervisors, applications, industrial control systems, and application servers in the datacenter or the cloud; sensitive information management solutions; and software maintenance and support, and consulting services. The company offers its products to energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries, as well as government agencies through resellers and distributors. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

MAM Software Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It provides business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits; e-commerce and online services and products that connect manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, and automotive service providers through the Internet; and customer support and consulting services comprising phone and online support, and implementation and training services. The companyÂ’s business management solutions include Autopart for warehouse distributors that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system, as well as parts store chains that seek to manage multiple locations and inventories on a single system for a regional area; and VAST, a product for large-to medium-sized automotive service and tire chains. Its business management solutions also comprise Autowork Online for small single location auto service businesses; and Trader, a product for generic wholesalers and distributors. In addition, the company offers information products, such as Autocat, MAM Commerce, Interchange Catalog, Labor Guide, Scheduled Service Intervals, and Tire Sizing. Further, it provides online e-commerce services through OpenWebs, Autonet, and WebTrade and WebRetail solutions. The company serves wholesale parts and tire distributors, retailers, franchisees, cooperatives, auto service chains, and single location auto service businesses. MAM Software Group, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.