Comparing of Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.49 N/A -0.55 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -6.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cyanotech Corporation and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Cyanotech Corporation and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -19% -10.8% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cyanotech Corporation are 1.8 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.7 and its Quick Ratio is 13.7. Unity Biotechnology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cyanotech Corporation and Unity Biotechnology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Unity Biotechnology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 average target price and a 197.45% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.1% of Cyanotech Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 72.3% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.22% of Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 1.57% 1.57% 4.19% 0.31% -27.42% 6.95% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 6.65% 22.53% -18.71% -21.98% -37.12% -42.8%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation has 6.95% stronger performance while Unity Biotechnology Inc. has -42.8% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cyanotech Corporation beats Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.