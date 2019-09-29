Comparing of Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 2 0.00 4.15M -0.62 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 9 0.00 45.18M -2.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cyanotech Corporation and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 168,575,838.82% -22.5% -12.2% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 502,558,398.22% -45.8% -41.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.8 shows that Cyanotech Corporation is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

1.5 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cyanotech Corporation. Its rival Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cyanotech Corporation and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s average price target is $18.5, while its potential upside is 146.67%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cyanotech Corporation and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.6% and 79.5%. Insiders owned 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation shares. Comparatively, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation was less bearish than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Summary

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats Cyanotech Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.