Comparing of Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

We will be comparing the differences between Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.46 N/A -0.62 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 18 19.94 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cyanotech Corporation and Amarin Corporation plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cyanotech Corporation and Amarin Corporation plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Volatility & Risk

Cyanotech Corporation has a 0.8 beta, while its volatility is 20.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Amarin Corporation plc’s 1.13 beta is the reason why it is 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cyanotech Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Amarin Corporation plc are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. Amarin Corporation plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cyanotech Corporation and Amarin Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Amarin Corporation plc’s potential upside is 79.15% and its average target price is $30.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation shares and 45.5% of Amarin Corporation plc shares. Insiders held roughly 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are Amarin Corporation plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation had bearish trend while Amarin Corporation plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cyanotech Corporation.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.