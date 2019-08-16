Comparing of Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.45 N/A -0.62 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 155.39 N/A -2.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cyanotech Corporation and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cyanotech Corporation and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1%

Risk & Volatility

Cyanotech Corporation’s current beta is 0.8 and it happens to be 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cyanotech Corporation is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.3. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation shares and 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares. About 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation has -16.89% weaker performance while Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 15.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Cyanotech Corporation.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.