Comparing of Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

As Biotechnology companies, Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.45 N/A -0.62 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 9.34 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cyanotech Corporation and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Volatility & Risk

Cyanotech Corporation’s 0.8 beta indicates that its volatility is 20.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s beta is 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cyanotech Corporation is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cyanotech Corporation and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.6% and 21.4% respectively. 2.7% are Cyanotech Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Cyanotech Corporation was more bearish than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats Cyanotech Corporation.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.