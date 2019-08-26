Comparing of CVS Health Corporation (CVS) and Its Peers

As Health Care Plans company, CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.7% of CVS Health Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.10% of all Health Care Plans’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand CVS Health Corporation has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 1.58% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has CVS Health Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVS Health Corporation 0.00% -0.40% -0.10% Industry Average 1.79% 16.56% 4.87%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares CVS Health Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CVS Health Corporation N/A 56 0.00 Industry Average 1.58B 88.18B 33.95

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for CVS Health Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CVS Health Corporation 0 0 10 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.17 4.89 2.75

With consensus price target of $73.3, CVS Health Corporation has a potential upside of 21.68%. The potential upside of the peers is 18.16%. Based on the results shown earlier, CVS Health Corporation’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CVS Health Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CVS Health Corporation -0.21% 1.71% -2.55% -15.3% -17.14% -14.73% Industry Average 4.59% 4.70% 7.74% 5.44% 20.44% 15.06%

For the past year CVS Health Corporation has -14.73% weaker performance while CVS Health Corporation’s competitors have 15.06% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CVS Health Corporation are 0.9 and 0.6. Competitively, CVS Health Corporation’s rivals have 1.32 and 1.24 for Current and Quick Ratio. CVS Health Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CVS Health Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

CVS Health Corporation is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.89. Competitively, CVS Health Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 0.85 which is 15.20% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

CVS Health Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors CVS Health Corporation’s peers beat CVS Health Corporation.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services. This segment serves employers, insurance companies, unions, government employee groups, health plans, Medicare Part D plans, managed Medicaid plans, plans offered on public and private exchanges, other sponsors of health benefit plans, and individuals under the CVS Caremark Pharmacy Services, Caremark, CVS Caremark, CarePlus CVS Pharmacy, CVS Specialty, Accordant, SilverScript, NovoLogix, Coram, Navarro Health Services, and ACS Pharmacy names. As of December 31, 2016, it had 23 retail specialty pharmacy stores, 13 specialty mail order pharmacies and 4 mail order dispensing pharmacies, and 84 branches for infusion and enteral services. The Retail/LTC segment sells prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, beauty products and cosmetics, personal care products, convenience foods, seasonal merchandise, and greeting cards, as well as offers photo finishing services. It has 9,709 retail stores in 49 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Brazil primarily under the CVS Pharmacy, CVS, CVS Pharmacy y mÃ¡s, Longs Drugs, Navarro Discount Pharmacy, and Drogaria Onofre names; online retail pharmacy Websites; and 38 onsite pharmacy stores, long-term care pharmacy operations, and retail health care clinics. The company was formerly known as CVS Caremark Corporation and changed its name to CVS Health Corporation in September 2014. CVS Health Corporation was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.