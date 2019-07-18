Comparing of CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV) and SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC)

We will be comparing the differences between CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV) and SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVD Equipment Corporation 4 1.29 N/A -0.79 0.00 SPX Corporation 33 0.98 N/A 1.50 20.72

Table 1 highlights CVD Equipment Corporation and SPX Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVD Equipment Corporation 0.00% -4.3% -3% SPX Corporation 0.00% 17.5% 3.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.18 beta means CVD Equipment Corporation’s volatility is 18.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, SPX Corporation has a 1.4 beta which is 40.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.8 and 4.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CVD Equipment Corporation. Its rival SPX Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. CVD Equipment Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SPX Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.5% of CVD Equipment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.4% of SPX Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 14.5% of CVD Equipment Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, SPX Corporation has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CVD Equipment Corporation -4.75% -3.22% -22.7% -14.66% -53.84% 1.69% SPX Corporation -7.01% -15.76% -2.69% 5.75% -7.86% 10.89%

For the past year CVD Equipment Corporation has weaker performance than SPX Corporation

Summary

SPX Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors CVD Equipment Corporation.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, CVD/First Nano and Stainless Design Concepts. It offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, MEMS, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes. The company also provides annealing and diffusion furnaces for use in diffusion, oxidation, implant anneal, solder reflow, solar cell manufacturing, and other processes; and gas and chemical delivery control systems for semiconductor fabrication processes, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and various industrial applications. In addition, it provides standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools. The company sells its products primarily to electronic component manufacturers, universities, and government and industrial laboratories, as well as industries, such as aerospace that require specialized coatings. CVD Equipment Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets. The Detection and Measurement segment offers underground pipe and cable locators, and inspection equipment, as well as bus fare collection systems, communication technologies, and specialty lighting products. The Engineered Solutions segment provides transformers for the power transmission and distribution markets; and process cooling equipment, as well as rotating and stationary heat exchangers for the power generation and industrial markets. This segment sells transformers for publicly and privately held utilities under the Waukesha brand name; and process cooling products and heat exchangers under the brand names of SPX Cooling, Marley, Yuba, and Ecolaire. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, such as direct to customers, independent manufacturing representatives, third-party distributors and representatives, and retailers. SPX Corporation is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.