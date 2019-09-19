Comparing of CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) and First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) and First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Regional – Pacific Banks. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVB Financial Corp. 21 6.58 N/A 1.25 17.66 First Interstate BancSystem Inc. 40 4.38 N/A 2.79 14.34

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CVB Financial Corp. and First Interstate BancSystem Inc. First Interstate BancSystem Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than CVB Financial Corp. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. CVB Financial Corp.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CVB Financial Corp. and First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVB Financial Corp. 0.00% 9.1% 1.4% First Interstate BancSystem Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.04 beta means CVB Financial Corp.’s volatility is 4.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, First Interstate BancSystem Inc. has beta of 1.17 which is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

CVB Financial Corp. and First Interstate BancSystem Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CVB Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 First Interstate BancSystem Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s potential upside is 3.52% and its consensus price target is $42.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CVB Financial Corp. and First Interstate BancSystem Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.6% and 73.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of CVB Financial Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CVB Financial Corp. 5.11% 4.21% 2.61% 0.27% -6.93% 8.8% First Interstate BancSystem Inc. -0.3% 0.86% -3.64% 3.22% -7.66% 9.49%

For the past year CVB Financial Corp. has weaker performance than First Interstate BancSystem Inc.

Summary

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors CVB Financial Corp.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides various banking and trust services for businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates in two segments, Business Financial and Commercial Banking Centers, and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit for business and personal accounts, as well as serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. It also provides various lending products, such as commercial products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; loans for agribusiness; lease financing for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers a range of specialized services, such as cash management systems for monitoring cash flow, a credit card program for merchants, courier pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfers by way of domestic and international wires and automated clearinghouse, and on-line account access. Further, it provides various investment products; and financial services and trust services comprising fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 42 business financial centers and 8 commercial banking centers located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley areas of California, as well as 3 trust offices located in Ontario, Newport Beach, and Pasadena. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.