Comparing of Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) and Melrose Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:MELR)

As Regional – Northeast Banks companies, Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) and Melrose Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:MELR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Customers Bancorp Inc. 20 1.94 N/A 1.08 19.18 Melrose Bancorp Inc. 18 5.22 N/A 0.67 26.82

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Melrose Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Customers Bancorp Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Customers Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Melrose Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) and Melrose Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:MELR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Customers Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 7.7% 0.5% Melrose Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 0.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1 shows that Customers Bancorp Inc. is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Melrose Bancorp Inc. is 82.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.18 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Customers Bancorp Inc. and Melrose Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Customers Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Melrose Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Customers Bancorp Inc. has a consensus target price of $30, and a 63.13% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.2% of Customers Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.6% of Melrose Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6.9% of Customers Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.6% are Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Customers Bancorp Inc. 0% -0.67% -7.12% 3% -17.65% 13.3% Melrose Bancorp Inc. -0.44% 0.11% -4.4% -4.37% -2.24% 0.33%

For the past year Customers Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than Melrose Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Customers Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Melrose Bancorp Inc.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products comprising business banking commercial and industrial lending; small and middle market business banking, such as small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate lending; and commercial loans to mortgage originators, as well as consumer lending products comprising mortgage and home equity lending. The company also offers private banking services; mobile phone banking, Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services; and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 14 full-service branches, as well as limited purpose offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.