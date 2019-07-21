Comparing of Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) and Its Peers

As Regional – Northeast Banks company, Customers Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Customers Bancorp Inc. has 81.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 46.60% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Customers Bancorp Inc. has 6.7% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 4.89% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Customers Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Customers Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.40% 0.60% Industry Average 15.81% 8.99% 0.90%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Customers Bancorp Inc. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Customers Bancorp Inc. N/A 20 13.66 Industry Average 43.72M 276.58M 22.44

Customers Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Customers Bancorp Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Customers Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Customers Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.75 1.14 2.65

$30 is the average price target of Customers Bancorp Inc., with a potential upside of 51.98%. The rivals have a potential upside of 100.81%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Customers Bancorp Inc. make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Customers Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Customers Bancorp Inc. -5.52% -5.35% -0.43% 2.12% -29.57% 13.74% Industry Average 2.48% 4.18% 6.13% 6.19% 11.03% 12.05%

For the past year Customers Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.97 shows that Customers Bancorp Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Customers Bancorp Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.68 which is 32.11% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Customers Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Customers Bancorp Inc.’s rivals beat Customers Bancorp Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products comprising business banking commercial and industrial lending; small and middle market business banking, such as small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate lending; and commercial loans to mortgage originators, as well as consumer lending products comprising mortgage and home equity lending. The company also offers private banking services; mobile phone banking, Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services; and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 14 full-service branches, as well as limited purpose offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.