Comparing of Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) and Its Rivals

As Property Management company, Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cushman & Wakefield plc has 67.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 56.06% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Cushman & Wakefield plc has 7.6% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 10.95% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Cushman & Wakefield plc and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cushman & Wakefield plc 0.00% -10.10% -1.80% Industry Average 11.58% 15.76% 5.49%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Cushman & Wakefield plc and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cushman & Wakefield plc N/A 18 0.00 Industry Average 58.40M 504.22M 50.31

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Cushman & Wakefield plc and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cushman & Wakefield plc 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.80 2.67

The competitors have a potential upside of 156.12%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cushman & Wakefield plc and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cushman & Wakefield plc 0.35% 10.53% 1.54% 22.54% 0% 37.11% Industry Average 2.76% 6.23% 11.11% 19.34% 20.22% 29.04%

For the past year Cushman & Wakefield plc was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Cushman & Wakefield plc has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Cushman & Wakefield plc’s peers Current Ratio is 5.56 and has 5.89 Quick Ratio. Cushman & Wakefield plc’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cushman & Wakefield plc.

Dividends

Cushman & Wakefield plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cushman & Wakefield plc’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Cushman & Wakefield plc.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services. The company also provides owner representation and tenant representation leasing services; capital market services, such as investment sales and equity, debt, and structured financing for real estate purchase and sales transactions; and appraisal management, investment management, valuation advisory, portfolio advisory, diligence advisory, dispute analysis and litigation support, financial reporting, and property and/or portfolio valuation services on real estate debt and equity decisions. Cushman & Wakefield plc was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.