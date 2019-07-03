Comparing of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) and PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Since CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) and PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) are part of the Credit Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CURO Group Holdings Corp. 11 0.45 N/A -0.47 0.00 PayPal Holdings Inc. 101 8.59 N/A 1.87 59.75

Table 1 demonstrates CURO Group Holdings Corp. and PayPal Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) and PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURO Group Holdings Corp. 0.00% -41.3% -0.9% PayPal Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 5.1%

Analyst Recommendations

CURO Group Holdings Corp. and PayPal Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CURO Group Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 PayPal Holdings Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

Competitively PayPal Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $113.8, with potential downside of -2.04%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CURO Group Holdings Corp. and PayPal Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.4% and 84.5%. Insiders held 2.8% of CURO Group Holdings Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of PayPal Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CURO Group Holdings Corp. -9.57% -3.82% -4.08% -27.19% -56.55% 11.49% PayPal Holdings Inc. 2.23% 3.11% 18.6% 28.52% 41.48% 32.6%

For the past year CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than PayPal Holdings Inc.

Summary

PayPal Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors CURO Group Holdings Corp.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. The company operates under the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Avio Credit, and Cash Money brands; and online as Wage Day Advance, as well as offers installment loans online under the LendDirect brand. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. It enables businesses of various sizes to accept payments from merchant Websites, mobile devices, and applications, as well as at offline retail locations through a range of payment solutions, including PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.