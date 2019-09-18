Comparing of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) and Its Peers

As Credit Services company, CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.3% of CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.70% of all Credit Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of CURO Group Holdings Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.36% of all Credit Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have CURO Group Holdings Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURO Group Holdings Corp. 0.00% -41.30% -0.90% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares CURO Group Holdings Corp. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CURO Group Holdings Corp. N/A 11 0.00 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for CURO Group Holdings Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CURO Group Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.64 3.63 2.53

As a group, Credit Services companies have a potential upside of 126.52%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CURO Group Holdings Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CURO Group Holdings Corp. 17.61% 13.11% 0.24% -1.19% -52.52% 30.87% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year CURO Group Holdings Corp. has weaker performance than CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s peers.

Dividends

CURO Group Holdings Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors CURO Group Holdings Corp.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. The company operates under the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Avio Credit, and Cash Money brands; and online as Wage Day Advance, as well as offers installment loans online under the LendDirect brand. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.