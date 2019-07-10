Comparing of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) and Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) and Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). The two are both Credit Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CURO Group Holdings Corp. 11 0.45 N/A -0.47 0.00 Discover Financial Services 73 3.34 N/A 8.13 9.51

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CURO Group Holdings Corp. and Discover Financial Services.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURO Group Holdings Corp. 0.00% -41.3% -0.9% Discover Financial Services 0.00% 26.1% 2.6%

Analyst Ratings

CURO Group Holdings Corp. and Discover Financial Services Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CURO Group Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Discover Financial Services 0 2 4 2.67

Competitively Discover Financial Services has a consensus price target of $87, with potential upside of 8.05%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CURO Group Holdings Corp. and Discover Financial Services has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.4% and 91.9%. Insiders held 2.8% of CURO Group Holdings Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Discover Financial Services’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CURO Group Holdings Corp. -9.57% -3.82% -4.08% -27.19% -56.55% 11.49% Discover Financial Services -2.31% 1.87% 10.05% 9.45% 2.36% 30.94%

For the past year CURO Group Holdings Corp. was less bullish than Discover Financial Services.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Discover Financial Services beats CURO Group Holdings Corp.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. The company operates under the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Avio Credit, and Cash Money brands; and online as Wage Day Advance, as well as offers installment loans online under the LendDirect brand. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit. The Payment Services segment operates the Discover Network, which processes transactions for Discover-branded credit cards, and provides payment transaction processing and settlement services; and PULSE network, an electronic funds transfer network that provides financial institutions issuing debit cards on the PULSE network with access to automated teller machines and point-of-sale terminals. This segment also operates the Diners Club International, a payments network that issues Diners Club branded charge cards and provides card acceptance services. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Riverwoods, Illinois.