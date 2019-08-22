Comparing of Curis Inc. (CRIS) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 2 7.09 N/A -0.96 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 3 101.47 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Curis Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Curis Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Risk and Volatility

Curis Inc. is 147.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.47. Otonomy Inc.’s 2.33 beta is the reason why it is 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Curis Inc. and Otonomy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Otonomy Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 115.52%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.7% of Curis Inc. shares and 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. shares. About 17.28% of Curis Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.28% are Otonomy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08% Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51%

For the past year Curis Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Otonomy Inc.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.