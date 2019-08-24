Comparing of Curis Inc. (CRIS) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)

Both Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 2 7.12 N/A -0.96 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 6.52 N/A -5.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Curis Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.47 beta indicates that Curis Inc. is 147.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dermira Inc.’s beta is 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Curis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 while its Quick Ratio is 9.8. On the competitive side is, Dermira Inc. which has a 7.1 Current Ratio and a 6.9 Quick Ratio. Curis Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dermira Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Curis Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dermira Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Competitively Dermira Inc. has an average price target of $18.71, with potential upside of 116.80%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.7% of Curis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.11% of Dermira Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 17.28% of Curis Inc. shares. Comparatively, Dermira Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Curis Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Dermira Inc.

Summary

Curis Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Dermira Inc.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.