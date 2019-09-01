Comparing of Curis Inc. (CRIS) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curis Inc. 2 6.84 N/A -0.96 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Curis Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Curis Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Curis Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 2 3.00

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus price target and a 466.80% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Curis Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.7% and 0.75%. Curis Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.28%. Insiders Competitively, held 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year Curis Inc. has 229.08% stronger performance while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -72.5% weaker performance.

Summary

Curis Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.