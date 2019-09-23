Comparing of Cumulus Media Inc. (CMLS) and Its Competitors

As Broadcasting – Radio company, Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.4% of Cumulus Media Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.24% of all Broadcasting – Radio’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Cumulus Media Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.64% of all Broadcasting – Radio companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cumulus Media Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cumulus Media Inc. 0.00% 209.70% 41.90% Industry Average 7.54% 71.50% 11.65%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Cumulus Media Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cumulus Media Inc. N/A 17 0.40 Industry Average 374.09M 4.96B 17.28

Cumulus Media Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Cumulus Media Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cumulus Media Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.33

With average target price of $20, Cumulus Media Inc. has a potential upside of 51.40%. The potential upside of the peers is 119.02%. Based on the results shown earlier, Cumulus Media Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cumulus Media Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cumulus Media Inc. -6.61% -18.63% -14.78% 25.39% 0% 39.91% Industry Average 2.78% 6.35% 11.10% 12.71% 18.74% 26.52%

For the past year Cumulus Media Inc. has stronger performance than Cumulus Media Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Cumulus Media Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Cumulus Media Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.58 and has 1.58 Quick Ratio. Cumulus Media Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cumulus Media Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Cumulus Media Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cumulus Media Inc.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors Cumulus Media Inc.

Cumulus Media Inc. owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells commercial advertising time to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 445 owned-and-operated stations in 90 United States media markets; and approximately 8,200 broadcast radio affiliates and various digital channels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated five radio stations under local marketing agreements. Cumulus Media Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.