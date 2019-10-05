Comparing of Cummins Inc. (CMI) and Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

We are comparing Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) and Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cummins Inc. 155 4.27 156.89M 14.81 11.07 Kadant Inc. 85 2.01 10.94M 5.22 17.91

In table 1 we can see Cummins Inc. and Kadant Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Kadant Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Cummins Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Cummins Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Kadant Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cummins Inc. and Kadant Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cummins Inc. 100,965,313.08% 33.4% 12.9% Kadant Inc. 12,943,681.97% 16.7% 7.6%

Risk & Volatility

Cummins Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.15 beta. Competitively, Kadant Inc.’s 22.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

Cummins Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Kadant Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Kadant Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cummins Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cummins Inc. and Kadant Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cummins Inc. 2 3 1 2.17 Kadant Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cummins Inc. has an average target price of $161, and a 1.99% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.4% of Cummins Inc. shares and 95.6% of Kadant Inc. shares. 0.2% are Cummins Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.8% of Kadant Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cummins Inc. -6.48% -5.13% -0.89% 12.05% 19.52% 22.72% Kadant Inc. 4.76% 3% -4.06% 9.63% -2.29% 14.73%

For the past year Cummins Inc. has stronger performance than Kadant Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 14 factors Cummins Inc. beats Kadant Inc.

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets. This segment also offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines. The Distribution segment distributes parts, engines, and power generation products; and provides service solutions, such as maintenance contracts, engineering services, and integrated products. The Components segment offers emission solutions, including custom engineering systems and integrated controls, oxidation catalysts, particulate filters, selective catalytic reduction systems, and engineered components; and turbochargers for light-duty, mid-range, heavy-duty, and high-horsepower diesel markets. This segment also provides air and fuel filters, fuel water separators, lube and hydraulic filters, coolants, fuel additives, and other filtration systems; and fuel systems for heavy-duty on-highway diesel engine applications, as well as remanufactures fuel systems. The Power Generation segment offers components that back-up and prime power generators, controls, paralleling systems, and transfer switches, as well as A/C generator/alternator products under the Stamford, AVK, and Markon brands. Cummins Inc. sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end users. The company was formerly known as Cummins Engine Company and changed its name to Cummins Inc. in 2001. Cummins Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Columbus, Indiana.

Kadant Inc. supplies equipment and components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, and related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems used primarily in the dryer section of the papermaking process and during the production of corrugated boxboard, metals, plastics, rubber, textiles, chemicals, and food. It also offers doctoring systems and equipment, and related consumables to enhance the operation of paper machines; and cleaning and filtration systems for draining, purifying, and recycling process water and cleaning paper machine fabrics and rolls. The Wood Processing Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets stranders and related equipment used in the production of oriented strand board (OSB), an engineered wood panel product used primarily in home construction. It also sells debarking and wood chipping equipment used in the forest products and the pulp and paper industries; and provides pulping equipment refurbishment and repair services for the pulp and paper industry. The company also manufactures and sells granules for use as carriers for agricultural, home lawn and garden, and professional lawn, turf, and ornamental applications, as well as for oil and grease absorption. The company was formerly known as Thermo Fibertek Inc. and changed its name to Kadant Inc. in July 2001. Kadant Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.