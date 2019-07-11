Comparing of Cummins Inc. (CMI) and Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Since Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) and Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cummins Inc. 157 1.09 N/A 14.81 10.90 Ideal Power Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cummins Inc. and Ideal Power Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cummins Inc. and Ideal Power Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cummins Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 12.9% Ideal Power Inc. 0.00% -109.4% -86.4%

Risk & Volatility

Cummins Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.08 beta. From a competition point of view, Ideal Power Inc. has a 1.8 beta which is 80.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cummins Inc. and Ideal Power Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cummins Inc. 2 2 2 2.33 Ideal Power Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cummins Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -3.94% and an $160.8 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cummins Inc. and Ideal Power Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.7% and 9.3% respectively. About 0.2% of Cummins Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 12.95% of Ideal Power Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cummins Inc. -2.38% -2.15% 5.7% 12.83% 11.42% 20.79% Ideal Power Inc. 2.08% -4.9% 17.58% -29.44% -67.93% 56.77%

For the past year Cummins Inc. was less bullish than Ideal Power Inc.

Summary

Cummins Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Ideal Power Inc.

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets. This segment also offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines. The Distribution segment distributes parts, engines, and power generation products; and provides service solutions, such as maintenance contracts, engineering services, and integrated products. The Components segment offers emission solutions, including custom engineering systems and integrated controls, oxidation catalysts, particulate filters, selective catalytic reduction systems, and engineered components; and turbochargers for light-duty, mid-range, heavy-duty, and high-horsepower diesel markets. This segment also provides air and fuel filters, fuel water separators, lube and hydraulic filters, coolants, fuel additives, and other filtration systems; and fuel systems for heavy-duty on-highway diesel engine applications, as well as remanufactures fuel systems. The Power Generation segment offers components that back-up and prime power generators, controls, paralleling systems, and transfer switches, as well as A/C generator/alternator products under the Stamford, AVK, and Markon brands. Cummins Inc. sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end users. The company was formerly known as Cummins Engine Company and changed its name to Cummins Inc. in 2001. Cummins Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Columbus, Indiana.

Ideal Power Inc. develops power conversion solutions with a focus on commercial and industrial grid storage, combined solar and storage, and microgrid applications. The company offers 30kW battery converters for the commercial and industrial grid-tied distributed energy storage market; 30kW grid-resilient alternating current (AC) – direct current (DC) power conversion system (PCS) with two-ports, as well as 30kW grid-resilient AC-DC-DC multi-port model; and 125kW grid-resilient AC-DC PCS. It also focuses on licensing its proprietary power conversion Power Packet Switching Architecture to original equipment manufacturers. The company sells its products primarily to systems integrators directly, as well as through distribution channel partners in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.