Comparing of Cummins Inc. (CMI) and Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Both Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) and Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cummins Inc. 161 0.95 N/A 14.81 11.07 Crane Co. 83 1.32 N/A 5.84 14.33

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Crane Co. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Cummins Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Cummins Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Crane Co., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cummins Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 12.9% Crane Co. 0.00% 22.1% 8.2%

Risk & Volatility

Cummins Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.15. In other hand, Crane Co. has beta of 1.34 which is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cummins Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Crane Co. are 1.9 and 1.3 respectively. Crane Co. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cummins Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cummins Inc. and Crane Co.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cummins Inc. 2 3 1 2.17 Crane Co. 0 0 3 3.00

$161 is Cummins Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 10.58%. Competitively Crane Co. has a consensus price target of $103, with potential upside of 38.95%. Based on the results shown earlier, Crane Co. is looking more favorable than Cummins Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cummins Inc. and Crane Co. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.4% and 71.8%. 0.2% are Cummins Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Crane Co.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cummins Inc. -6.48% -5.13% -0.89% 12.05% 19.52% 22.72% Crane Co. -3.11% -0.05% -1.53% 0.7% -5.2% 15.96%

For the past year Cummins Inc. has stronger performance than Crane Co.

Summary

Cummins Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Crane Co.

Cummins Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brand names for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets. This segment also offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines. The Distribution segment distributes parts, engines, and power generation products; and provides service solutions, such as maintenance contracts, engineering services, and integrated products. The Components segment offers emission solutions, including custom engineering systems and integrated controls, oxidation catalysts, particulate filters, selective catalytic reduction systems, and engineered components; and turbochargers for light-duty, mid-range, heavy-duty, and high-horsepower diesel markets. This segment also provides air and fuel filters, fuel water separators, lube and hydraulic filters, coolants, fuel additives, and other filtration systems; and fuel systems for heavy-duty on-highway diesel engine applications, as well as remanufactures fuel systems. The Power Generation segment offers components that back-up and prime power generators, controls, paralleling systems, and transfer switches, as well as A/C generator/alternator products under the Stamford, AVK, and Markon brands. Cummins Inc. sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end users. The company was formerly known as Cummins Engine Company and changed its name to Cummins Inc. in 2001. Cummins Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Columbus, Indiana.

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, oil and gas, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names. Its Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment offers coin acceptors and dispensers, coin hoppers, coin recyclers, bill validators, bill recyclers, and cashless systems; vending equipment that dispenses food, snack, and hot and cold beverages; and other solutions comprising vending management software, cashless payment products, and wireless connectivity products. This segment serves retail self-checkout, vending, casino gaming, government lotteries, parking, transit fare collection, payment kiosks, and banking markets, as well as vending operators, and food and beverage companies. The companyÂ’s Aerospace & Electronics segment provides original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L. Porter, Keltec, Interpoint, Signal Technology, Merrimac Industries, and Polyflon brand names. This segment serves commercial aerospace, and military aerospace and defense markets. Its Engineered Materials segment offers fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in manufacturing recreational vehicles (RV), truck bodies, and truck trailers, as well as applications in commercial and industrial buildings. Crane Co. was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.