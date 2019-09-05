Comparing of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) and LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LTXB)

Both Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR) and LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LTXB) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Southwest Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. 96 3.95 N/A 7.03 13.50 LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. 40 5.59 N/A 2.95 14.51

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. and LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. 0.00% 13.5% 1.4% LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 14.2% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s 1.32 beta indicates that its volatility is 32.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. has a 1.54 beta and it is 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. and LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 12.90% and an $94 average price target. Meanwhile, LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc.’s average price target is $45, while its potential upside is 10.43%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. is looking more favorable than LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. and LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.6% and 86.9% respectively. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. -0.94% 1.23% -5.12% -4.31% -15.02% 7.96% LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. -1.06% 3.01% 7.71% 6.8% -2.42% 33.19%

For the past year Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc. beats Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services. The company also offers consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. Its international banking services comprise accepting deposits, making loans, issuing letter of credits, handling foreign collections, transmitting funds, and dealing in foreign exchange. In addition, the company acts as correspondent for approximately 241 financial institutions; offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; provides capital market services consisting of sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory services, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and supports international business activities. Further, it offers insurance and securities brokerage services; holds securities for investment purposes; and provides loans to qualified borrowers, as well as offers investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. The company operates approximately 136 financial centers and approximately 1,200 ATMs in Texas. It serves energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, military, and transportation industries. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s lending products comprise commercial and consumer real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, including new and used automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as permanent loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to-four family residences. It also offers insurance and title services; and brokerage services for the purchase and sale of non-deposit investment and insurance products through a third party brokerage arrangement. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 3 administrative offices, 45 full-service branches, and 1 commercial loan production office located in Houston, Texas, as well as a warehouse purchase program office in Littleton, Colorado. The company was formerly known as ViewPoint Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. in January 2015. LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.