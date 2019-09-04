Comparing of CUI Global Inc. (CUI) and Its Rivals

CUI Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CUI) is a company in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CUI Global Inc. has 42.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 47.96% institutional ownership for its competitors. 2.6% of CUI Global Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.06% of all Industrial Electrical Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has CUI Global Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CUI Global Inc. 0.00% -37.10% -22.30% Industry Average 22.75% 38.90% 8.02%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares CUI Global Inc. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CUI Global Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 123.61M 543.40M 17.82

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for CUI Global Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CUI Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.63 2.94

The potential upside of the rivals is 104.04%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CUI Global Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CUI Global Inc. -4.46% -17.58% -42.75% -53.42% -73.21% -39.02% Industry Average 4.29% 6.09% 17.44% 31.02% 78.46% 38.76%

For the past year CUI Global Inc. has -39.02% weaker performance while CUI Global Inc.’s peers have 38.76% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CUI Global Inc. are 1.7 and 1.1. Competitively, CUI Global Inc.’s competitors have 2.93 and 2.17 for Current and Quick Ratio. CUI Global Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CUI Global Inc.

Volatility and Risk

CUI Global Inc. has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CUI Global Inc.’s competitors are 24.33% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Dividends

CUI Global Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CUI Global Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors CUI Global Inc.

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power and Electro-Mechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers components, including connectors, speakers, buzzers, test and measurement devices, and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors; and power solutions, such as Novum and ICE Block that addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries. The Energy segment provides natural gas infrastructure and advanced technology, including metering, odorization, remote telemetry units, and a range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. CUI Global, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.