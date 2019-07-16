Comparing of Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 7 95.49 N/A -2.11 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 246.79 N/A -2.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cue Biopharma Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cue Biopharma Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cue Biopharma Inc. is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.6 while its Quick Ratio is 13.6. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cue Biopharma Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.1% and 6.7% respectively. About 0.6% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 11.3% are Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 3.94% -6.12% 40.67% 18.04% -41.06% 79.57% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cue Biopharma Inc.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.