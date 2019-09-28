Comparing of Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 0.00 17.34M -2.11 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 134.84M 0.03 23.88

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cue Biopharma Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Biopharma Inc. 208,915,662.65% 0% 0% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17,256,206,808.29% -11.1% 17.6%

Liquidity

Cue Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Cue Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cue Biopharma Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.75 consensus price target and a 102.78% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.7% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year Cue Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend while AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cue Biopharma Inc.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.