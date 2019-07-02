Comparing of CTS Corporation (CTS) and Kimball Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

We will be comparing the differences between CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) and Kimball Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Electronics industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTS Corporation 29 1.94 N/A 1.37 20.23 Kimball Electronics Inc. 16 0.36 N/A 1.63 9.55

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Kimball Electronics Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CTS Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. CTS Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Kimball Electronics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTS Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 8.4% Kimball Electronics Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 4.4%

Volatility & Risk

CTS Corporation is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.31 beta. In other hand, Kimball Electronics Inc. has beta of 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CTS Corporation is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Kimball Electronics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. CTS Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kimball Electronics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for CTS Corporation and Kimball Electronics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CTS Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Kimball Electronics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CTS Corporation has a 21.39% upside potential and an average price target of $34.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CTS Corporation and Kimball Electronics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.9% and 59.7% respectively. CTS Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Kimball Electronics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CTS Corporation -3.29% -9.37% -8.74% -1.04% -9.72% 6.88% Kimball Electronics Inc. -0.38% -2.13% -4.99% -12.94% -12.55% 0.77%

For the past year CTS Corporation was more bullish than Kimball Electronics Inc.

Summary

CTS Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors Kimball Electronics Inc.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the transportation, industrial, medical, information technology, defense and aerospace, and communications markets. It offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets. The company also designs and develops sensing technology for radio frequency measurement and control systems. CTS Corporation markets its products through its sales engineers, independent manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in China, Germany, Japan, Scotland, Singapore, India, Taiwan, the United States, the Czech Republic, and internationally. The company was founded in 1896 and is based in Lisle, Illinois.

Kimball Electronics, Inc., a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing durable electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety markets primarily in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, and Thailand. Its engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services; rapid prototyping and new product introduction support; production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies; industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes; product design and process validation and qualification; reliability testing; assembly, production, and packaging of other related non-electronic products; supply chain services; and product life cycle management services. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.