Comparing of CTI Industries Corporation (CTIB) and Its Peers

As Rubber & Plastics company, CTI Industries Corporation (NASDAQ:CTIB) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
5.2% of CTI Industries Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.00% of all Rubber & Plastics’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 27.1% of CTI Industries Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.32% of all Rubber & Plastics companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has CTI Industries Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CTI Industries Corporation
|0.00%
|-35.60%
|-8.80%
|Industry Average
|4.50%
|14.90%
|4.70%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares CTI Industries Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CTI Industries Corporation
|N/A
|3
|0.00
|Industry Average
|115.89M
|2.57B
|13.97
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for CTI Industries Corporation and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CTI Industries Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|2.00
|1.67
|2.83
The potential upside of the peers is 126.90%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CTI Industries Corporation and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CTI Industries Corporation
|-7.63%
|-5.08%
|-4.47%
|-18.87%
|-32.7%
|-4.04%
|Industry Average
|1.28%
|3.78%
|9.85%
|12.26%
|17.63%
|19.72%
For the past year CTI Industries Corporation has -4.04% weaker performance while CTI Industries Corporation’s rivals have 19.72% stronger performance.
Liquidity
CTI Industries Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, CTI Industries Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 2.07 and has 1.36 Quick Ratio. CTI Industries Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CTI Industries Corporation.
Volatility & Risk
CTI Industries Corporation has a beta of -0.05 and its 105.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, CTI Industries Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.17 which is 17.30% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
CTI Industries Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors CTI Industries Corporation’s peers beat CTI Industries Corporation.
