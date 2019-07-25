Comparing of CTI Industries Corporation (CTIB) and Its Peers

As Rubber & Plastics company, CTI Industries Corporation (NASDAQ:CTIB) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of CTI Industries Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.00% of all Rubber & Plastics’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 27.1% of CTI Industries Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.32% of all Rubber & Plastics companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has CTI Industries Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTI Industries Corporation 0.00% -35.60% -8.80% Industry Average 4.50% 14.90% 4.70%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares CTI Industries Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CTI Industries Corporation N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 115.89M 2.57B 13.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for CTI Industries Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CTI Industries Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 1.67 2.83

The potential upside of the peers is 126.90%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CTI Industries Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CTI Industries Corporation -7.63% -5.08% -4.47% -18.87% -32.7% -4.04% Industry Average 1.28% 3.78% 9.85% 12.26% 17.63% 19.72%

For the past year CTI Industries Corporation has -4.04% weaker performance while CTI Industries Corporation’s rivals have 19.72% stronger performance.

Liquidity

CTI Industries Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, CTI Industries Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 2.07 and has 1.36 Quick Ratio. CTI Industries Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CTI Industries Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

CTI Industries Corporation has a beta of -0.05 and its 105.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, CTI Industries Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.17 which is 17.30% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

CTI Industries Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors CTI Industries Corporation’s peers beat CTI Industries Corporation.