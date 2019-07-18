Comparing of CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

We are contrasting CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.97 N/A -0.62 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 53 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7%

Volatility and Risk

CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 1.57 beta, while its volatility is 57.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.02 which is 102.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CTI BioPharma Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $82.67, with potential upside of 46.29%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 61% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares and 13.19% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.1% are CTI BioPharma Corp.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.4% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CTI BioPharma Corp. -11.78% -18.44% -7.38% -50.87% -79.41% 14.52% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19%

Summary

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.