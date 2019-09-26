Comparing of CSX Corporation (CSX) and L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR)

Both CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) and L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) are Railroads companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSX Corporation 74 4.49 N/A 4.16 16.94 L.B. Foster Company 23 0.32 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CSX Corporation and L.B. Foster Company.

Profitability

Table 2 has CSX Corporation and L.B. Foster Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSX Corporation 0.00% 27% 9.2% L.B. Foster Company 0.00% -18.4% -6.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.19 shows that CSX Corporation is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, L.B. Foster Company has a 1.79 beta which is 79.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

CSX Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, L.B. Foster Company’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. L.B. Foster Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CSX Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.4% of CSX Corporation shares and 71.8% of L.B. Foster Company shares. CSX Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 4.8% of L.B. Foster Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSX Corporation 1.7% -10.47% -11.03% 6.18% 0.16% 13.31% L.B. Foster Company -7.29% -9.31% 12.89% 36.17% 10.11% 52.01%

For the past year CSX Corporation was less bullish than L.B. Foster Company.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors CSX Corporation beats L.B. Foster Company.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants. The company also exports coal to deep-water port facilities. In addition, it offers intermodal transportation services through a network of approximately 50 terminals transporting manufactured consumer goods in containers in the eastern United States; drayage services, including the pickup and delivery of intermodal shipments; and trucking dispatch services. Further, the company serves the automotive industry with distribution centers and storage locations, as well as connects non-rail served customers through transferring products from rail to trucks, which includes plastics and ethanol. Additionally, it acquires, develops, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties. The company operates approximately 21,000 route mile rail network, which serves various population centers in 23 states east of the Mississippi River, the District of Columbia, and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec, as well as owns and leases approximately 4,400 locomotives. It also serves production and distribution facilities through track connections. CSX Corporation was founded in 1978 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail primarily for passenger and shortline freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rail; rail accessories, such as track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories. This segment also provides friction management products and application systems, railroad condition monitoring equipment, wheel impact load detection, railroad condition monitoring systems, rail anchors and spikes, and wayside data collection and management systems; and concrete railroad ties, as well as electronic track lubrication and maintenance services. In addition, this segment offers telecommunications and security systems; and application engineering solutions. The companyÂ’s Construction Products segment sells and rents steel sheet piling, H-bearing pile, and other piling products; manufactures and sells fabricated steel and aluminum products primarily for the highway, bridge, and transit industries; and produces precast concrete buildings, and pre-stressed and precast concrete products. Its Tubular and Energy Services segment supplies pipe coatings for natural gas pipelines and utilities; provides blending, injection, and metering equipment for the oil and gas market; offers upstream test and inspection services; provides precision measurement systems, and tubular management services for the oil and gas market; and produces threaded pipe products for the oil and gas, and industrial water well and irrigation markets. The company markets its products directly, as well as through a network of agents. L.B. Foster Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.