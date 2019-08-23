Comparing of CSW Industrials Inc. (CSWI) and U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)

Both CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) and U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSW Industrials Inc. 63 2.71 N/A 2.99 23.59 U.S. Well Services Inc. 6 0.32 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CSW Industrials Inc. and U.S. Well Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) and U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSW Industrials Inc. 0.00% 17.4% 13.6% U.S. Well Services Inc. 0.00% -34.7% -19.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CSW Industrials Inc. are 3.1 and 2. Competitively, U.S. Well Services Inc. has 0.6 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. CSW Industrials Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than U.S. Well Services Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.9% of CSW Industrials Inc. shares and 58.6% of U.S. Well Services Inc. shares. 0.8% are CSW Industrials Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.6% of U.S. Well Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSW Industrials Inc. 1.17% 3.29% 16.87% 37.35% 31% 46.04% U.S. Well Services Inc. -11.68% -36.08% -55.84% -59.69% -69.12% -52.31%

For the past year CSW Industrials Inc. has 46.04% stronger performance while U.S. Well Services Inc. has -52.31% weaker performance.

Summary

CSW Industrials Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors U.S. Well Services Inc.

CSW Industrials, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives; and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products. The Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives segment provides coatings and penetrants, pipe thread sealants, firestopping sealants and caulks, and adhesives/solvent cements. The Specialty Chemicals segment offers lubricants and greases, drilling compounds, anti-seize compounds, chemical formulations, and degreasers and cleaners. It serves heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and plumbing, refrigeration, electrical, commercial construction, rail car and locomotive, oil and gas, energy, drilling and boring, water well drilling, mining, steel, power generation, cement, aviation, and general industrial markets. CSW Industrials, Inc. sells its products primarily under the RectorSeal No. 5, KOPR KOTE, Jet-Lube Extreme, Smoke Guard, Safe-T-Switch, Mighty Bracket, Balco, Whitmore, Strathmore, American Coatings, Air Sentry, Oil Safe, Deacon, AC Leak Freeze, and KATS Coatings brand names. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CSW Industrials, Inc. is a subsidiary of Capital Southwest Corporation.