Comparing of CSW Industrials Inc. (CSWI) and Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN)

As Diversified Machinery companies, CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) and Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSW Industrials Inc. 62 2.87 N/A 2.99 23.59 Rexnord Corporation 28 1.43 N/A 1.36 21.62

Table 1 demonstrates CSW Industrials Inc. and Rexnord Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Rexnord Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than CSW Industrials Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. CSW Industrials Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Rexnord Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSW Industrials Inc. 0.00% 17.4% 13.6% Rexnord Corporation 0.00% 0.9% 0.3%

Volatility & Risk

CSW Industrials Inc.’s current beta is 1.18 and it happens to be 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Rexnord Corporation’s 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.55 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CSW Industrials Inc. are 3.1 and 2. Competitively, Rexnord Corporation has 2.5 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. CSW Industrials Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rexnord Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CSW Industrials Inc. and Rexnord Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.9% and 0%. CSW Industrials Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, 1% are Rexnord Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSW Industrials Inc. 1.17% 3.29% 16.87% 37.35% 31% 46.04% Rexnord Corporation -1.58% -2.79% 2.77% 14.06% -1.94% 27.63%

For the past year CSW Industrials Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Rexnord Corporation.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors CSW Industrials Inc. beats Rexnord Corporation.

CSW Industrials, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives; and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products. The Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives segment provides coatings and penetrants, pipe thread sealants, firestopping sealants and caulks, and adhesives/solvent cements. The Specialty Chemicals segment offers lubricants and greases, drilling compounds, anti-seize compounds, chemical formulations, and degreasers and cleaners. It serves heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and plumbing, refrigeration, electrical, commercial construction, rail car and locomotive, oil and gas, energy, drilling and boring, water well drilling, mining, steel, power generation, cement, aviation, and general industrial markets. CSW Industrials, Inc. sells its products primarily under the RectorSeal No. 5, KOPR KOTE, Jet-Lube Extreme, Smoke Guard, Safe-T-Switch, Mighty Bracket, Balco, Whitmore, Strathmore, American Coatings, Air Sentry, Oil Safe, Deacon, AC Leak Freeze, and KATS Coatings brand names. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CSW Industrials, Inc. is a subsidiary of Capital Southwest Corporation.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. It offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, such as couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies. The company also provides valve products, engineered water distribution solutions, drainage products, and site works products; water conservation products; and water and wastewater infrastructure products. It sells products through independent sales representatives, plumbing wholesalers, sales agencies, and direct sales and marketing associates to commercial construction, institutional, infrastructure, and residential construction end markets. The company offers its products under the Rexnord, Rex, FlatTop, Falk, Link-Belt Cambridge, Addax, Euroflex, Omega, PSI, Shafer, Stearns, Highfield, Thomas, Tollok, Zurn, Wilkins, GA, Green Turtle, VAG, Aquaflush, AquaSense, AquaVantage, AquaSpec, EcoVantage, and Zurn One brands. Rexnord Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.