Comparing of CSW Industrials Inc. (CSWI) and Its Rivals

As Diversified Machinery company, CSW Industrials Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CSW Industrials Inc. has 79.9% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 65.98% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand CSW Industrials Inc. has 0.9% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 7.18% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have CSW Industrials Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSW Industrials Inc. 0.00% 14.60% 11.50% Industry Average 4.81% 21.84% 9.45%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting CSW Industrials Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CSW Industrials Inc. N/A 59 20.77 Industry Average 260.77M 5.42B 44.54

CSW Industrials Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio CSW Industrials Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for CSW Industrials Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CSW Industrials Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.81 2.31 2.55

The rivals have a potential upside of 67.01%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CSW Industrials Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSW Industrials Inc. -2.04% -1.96% 7.28% 13.81% 31.99% 23.39% Industry Average 5.58% 7.47% 14.09% 21.78% 33.34% 28.20%

For the past year CSW Industrials Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

CSW Industrials Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, CSW Industrials Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.19 and has 1.47 Quick Ratio. CSW Industrials Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CSW Industrials Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

CSW Industrials Inc. is 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.38. In other hand, CSW Industrials Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.36 which is 36.16% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

CSW Industrials Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors CSW Industrials Inc.’s peers beat CSW Industrials Inc.

CSW Industrials, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Products; Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives; and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products. The Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives segment provides coatings and penetrants, pipe thread sealants, firestopping sealants and caulks, and adhesives/solvent cements. The Specialty Chemicals segment offers lubricants and greases, drilling compounds, anti-seize compounds, chemical formulations, and degreasers and cleaners. It serves heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and plumbing, refrigeration, electrical, commercial construction, rail car and locomotive, oil and gas, energy, drilling and boring, water well drilling, mining, steel, power generation, cement, aviation, and general industrial markets. CSW Industrials, Inc. sells its products primarily under the RectorSeal No. 5, KOPR KOTE, Jet-Lube Extreme, Smoke Guard, Safe-T-Switch, Mighty Bracket, Balco, Whitmore, Strathmore, American Coatings, Air Sentry, Oil Safe, Deacon, AC Leak Freeze, and KATS Coatings brand names. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CSW Industrials, Inc. is a subsidiary of Capital Southwest Corporation.