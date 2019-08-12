Comparing of CSP Inc. (CSPI) and Its Peers

As Information Technology Services company, CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CSP Inc. has 29.6% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 57.43% institutional ownership for its rivals. 11.8% of CSP Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.38% of all Information Technology Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has CSP Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSP Inc. 0.00% 51.10% 27.20% Industry Average 0.63% 36.87% 9.45%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares CSP Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CSP Inc. N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 21.28M 3.40B 620.98

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for CSP Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CSP Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.77 2.48 2.65

The rivals have a potential upside of 52.70%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CSP Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSP Inc. -3.67% -9.54% 6.56% 42.14% 30.47% 39.25% Industry Average 4.10% 7.86% 14.93% 32.88% 26.15% 44.45%

For the past year CSP Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CSP Inc. are 3.5 and 3. Competitively, CSP Inc.’s rivals have 2.21 and 2.18 for Current and Quick Ratio. CSP Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CSP Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

CSP Inc. has a beta of 1.13 and its 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CSP Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.11 which is 10.78% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

CSP Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CSP Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors CSP Inc.

CSP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information technology (IT) integration solutions and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, broadcast video, and media markets, as well as ARC Series adapters for automated trading and network monitoring. Its Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software value added reseller services to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries. This segment also offers professional IT consulting services, including implementation, integration, migration, configuration, installation, and project management services; unified storage platforms; virtualization solutions; enterprise security intrusion prevention, network access control, and unified threat management services; and IT security compliance services. Its professional IT consulting services also comprise unified communications, wireless and routing, and switching solutions; custom software applications and solutions development and support services; maintenance and technical support services; and managed IT services, such as monitoring, reporting, and management of alerts for the resolution and preventive general IT and IT security support tasks. This segment offers professional services for IT environments comprising advanced security, unified communications and collaboration, wireless and mobility, data center solutions, and network solutions. The company markets its products and services through direct sales force. CSP Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.