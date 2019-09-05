Comparing of CSP Inc. (CSPI) and Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP)

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) and Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP), both competing one another are Information Technology Services companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSP Inc. 13 0.73 N/A -0.31 0.00 Internap Corporation 4 0.24 N/A -3.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CSP Inc. and Internap Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) and Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSP Inc. 0.00% 51.1% 27.2% Internap Corporation 0.00% 503.2% -9.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.13 shows that CSP Inc. is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Internap Corporation’s 191.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.91 beta.

Liquidity

CSP Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, Internap Corporation which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. CSP Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Internap Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

CSP Inc. and Internap Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CSP Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Internap Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Internap Corporation’s consensus target price is $10, while its potential upside is 352.49%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.6% of CSP Inc. shares and 72.9% of Internap Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 11.8% of CSP Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.9% of Internap Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSP Inc. -3.67% -9.54% 6.56% 42.14% 30.47% 39.25% Internap Corporation -6.58% -1.32% -22.19% -43.77% -69.15% -28.19%

For the past year CSP Inc. has 39.25% stronger performance while Internap Corporation has -28.19% weaker performance.

CSP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information technology (IT) integration solutions and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, broadcast video, and media markets, as well as ARC Series adapters for automated trading and network monitoring. Its Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software value added reseller services to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries. This segment also offers professional IT consulting services, including implementation, integration, migration, configuration, installation, and project management services; unified storage platforms; virtualization solutions; enterprise security intrusion prevention, network access control, and unified threat management services; and IT security compliance services. Its professional IT consulting services also comprise unified communications, wireless and routing, and switching solutions; custom software applications and solutions development and support services; maintenance and technical support services; and managed IT services, such as monitoring, reporting, and management of alerts for the resolution and preventive general IT and IT security support tasks. This segment offers professional services for IT environments comprising advanced security, unified communications and collaboration, wireless and mobility, data center solutions, and network solutions. The company markets its products and services through direct sales force. CSP Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Internap Corporation operates as a technology provider of Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, Data Center and Network Services, and Cloud and Hosting Services. The Data Center and Network Services segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers. This segment offers its colocation services through 49 data centers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region; and IP connectivity services through 81 IP service points worldwide. The Cloud and Hosting Services segment provides hosted Infrastructure-as-a-Service as a cloud platform or through managed hosting that includes the provision and maintenance of hardware, data center infrastructure, and interconnection that enables its customers to own and manage their software applications and content. This segment offers cloud and managed hosting services, which comprise compute and storage services, as well as a single tenant infrastructure environment through an integrated platform that includes servers, storage, and network. The company serves various industries, including software and Internet, such as advertising technology; media and entertainment comprising gaming; business services; hosting and IT infrastructure; health care technology infrastructure; and telecommunications. The company was formerly known as Internap Network Services Corporation and changed its name to Internap Corporation in November 2014. Internap Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.