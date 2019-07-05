Comparing of CSP Inc. (CSPI) and Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Both CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) and Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) are each other’s competitor in the Information Technology Services industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSP Inc. 12 0.80 N/A -0.35 0.00 Globant S.A. 75 6.87 N/A 1.41 59.14

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSP Inc. 0.00% 53.3% 24.7% Globant S.A. 0.00% 16.2% 12.3%

Risk and Volatility

CSP Inc.’s 1.26 beta indicates that its volatility is 26.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Globant S.A.’s 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CSP Inc. is 2.9 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, Globant S.A. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. CSP Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Globant S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CSP Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Globant S.A. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Globant S.A.’s consensus price target is $77.33, while its potential downside is -25.94%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CSP Inc. and Globant S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.9% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 11.9% of CSP Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 3.75% are Globant S.A.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSP Inc. 1.88% 13.98% 47.46% 16.37% 26.53% 41.75% Globant S.A. 0.02% 3.06% 21.65% 54.98% 64.28% 47.75%

For the past year CSP Inc. was less bullish than Globant S.A.

Summary

Globant S.A. beats CSP Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

CSP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information technology (IT) integration solutions and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, broadcast video, and media markets, as well as ARC Series adapters for automated trading and network monitoring. Its Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software value added reseller services to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries. This segment also offers professional IT consulting services, including implementation, integration, migration, configuration, installation, and project management services; unified storage platforms; virtualization solutions; enterprise security intrusion prevention, network access control, and unified threat management services; and IT security compliance services. Its professional IT consulting services also comprise unified communications, wireless and routing, and switching solutions; custom software applications and solutions development and support services; maintenance and technical support services; and managed IT services, such as monitoring, reporting, and management of alerts for the resolution and preventive general IT and IT security support tasks. This segment offers professional services for IT environments comprising advanced security, unified communications and collaboration, wireless and mobility, data center solutions, and network solutions. The company markets its products and services through direct sales force. CSP Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Globant S.A. develops and provides software solutions to clients in North America, the Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It offers API management, e-commerce, and digital solutions; graphics engineering, game engineering, gaming experience, VR/AR development, and digital platform services; Big Data services, such as data integration, data architecture, scalable platform, blockchain, data visualization, and data science; testing center, test automation, mobile testing, and load and performance testing services. The company also provides enterprise consumerization services, including enterprise operations, collaboration solutions, cloud development, and talent management; UX design services comprising service, user experience, industrial design, and visual design; and native development, product development, and enterprise mobility services for mobiles. In addition, it engages in the provision of cloud technologies and managed services; wearable application usability and design, hardware integration, data design and management, and native wearable and embedded development activities. Further, the company offers software evolution, IT service management, and software archaeology services; content management system, e-learning solution, digital marketing, and video content production services; and cognitive computing services. It serves medium- to large-sized companies operating in media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, and consumer, and retail and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg.