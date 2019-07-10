Comparing of CryoLife Inc. (CRY) and Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, CryoLife Inc. (NYSE:CRY) and Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CryoLife Inc. 29 4.22 N/A 0.01 2501.67 Sintx Technologies Inc. N/A 12.69 N/A -2.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of CryoLife Inc. and Sintx Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CryoLife Inc. and Sintx Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CryoLife Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.00% -267% -142.4%

Risk & Volatility

CryoLife Inc. has a 0.55 beta, while its volatility is 45.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Sintx Technologies Inc. has a 0.01 beta and it is 99.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CryoLife Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.9 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sintx Technologies Inc. are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. CryoLife Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sintx Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.4% of CryoLife Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.2% of Sintx Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.9% of CryoLife Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.97% of Sintx Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CryoLife Inc. -5.8% 0.17% -0.73% -3.25% 20.8% 5.78% Sintx Technologies Inc. -11.14% -19.55% -41% -34.93% -84.87% -1.67%

For the past year CryoLife Inc. has 5.78% stronger performance while Sintx Technologies Inc. has -1.67% weaker performance.

Summary

CryoLife Inc. beats Sintx Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

CryoLife, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes medical devices worldwide. It also processes and distributes implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers surgical sealants and hemostats, including BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; BioFoam Surgical Matrix, which is used as an adjunct in sealing abdominal parenchymal tissues, as well as an adjunct for hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries. The company also provides cardiac laser therapy products, which include laser console system and single-use, as well as fiber-optic hand-pieces for the treatment of coronary artery disease in patients with severe angina; and On-X heart valves for aortic and mitral indications. In addition, it distributes ProCol vascular bioprosthesis, a biological graft that provides vascular access for end-stage renal disease in hemodialysis patients; and PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities. Further, it distributes CryoValve SG pulmonary heart valves and CryoPatch SG pulmonary cardiac patch tissues that are processed using its proprietary SynerGraft technology; and vascular preservation services, such as CryoVein and CryoArtery tissues to treat various vascular reconstructions, such as peripheral bypass, hemodialysis access, and aortic infections. The company serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. CryoLife, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.