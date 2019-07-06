Comparing of Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS) and Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)

Crown Crafts Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) and Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) are two firms in the Textile – Apparel Clothing that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Crafts Inc. 5 0.59 N/A 0.49 9.61 Ralph Lauren Corporation 118 1.36 N/A 5.24 22.09

Table 1 highlights Crown Crafts Inc. and Ralph Lauren Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ralph Lauren Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Crown Crafts Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Crown Crafts Inc. is presently more affordable than Ralph Lauren Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Crown Crafts Inc. and Ralph Lauren Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Crafts Inc. 0.00% 12.3% 8.9% Ralph Lauren Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 7.2%

Risk and Volatility

Crown Crafts Inc. has a beta of 0.6 and its 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ralph Lauren Corporation’s 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.72 beta.

Liquidity

Crown Crafts Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ralph Lauren Corporation are 2.9 and 2.2 respectively. Crown Crafts Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ralph Lauren Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Crown Crafts Inc. and Ralph Lauren Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Crafts Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ralph Lauren Corporation 0 4 7 2.64

Ralph Lauren Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $138.67 consensus target price and a 24.94% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 40.2% of Crown Crafts Inc. shares and 0% of Ralph Lauren Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 3.1% of Crown Crafts Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.5% are Ralph Lauren Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crown Crafts Inc. -10.08% -5.4% -15.99% -20.23% -19.83% -12.41% Ralph Lauren Corporation -7% -9.04% -6.13% -6.66% 4.71% 11.81%

For the past year Crown Crafts Inc. had bearish trend while Ralph Lauren Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Ralph Lauren Corporation beats Crown Crafts Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers apparel, including a range of menÂ’s, womenÂ’s, and childrenÂ’s clothing; accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fine jewelry, hats, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags and luggage; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, paints, tabletops, and giftware; and fragrances. The company sells apparel and accessories under the Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo and RLX Golf, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, Chaps, Club Monaco, and other brand names; women's fragrances under the Ralph Lauren Blue, Romance collection, RALPH collection, and Big Pony collection brand names; and men's fragrances under the Safari, Polo Sport, Polo Green, Polo Blue, Polo Blue Sport, Purple Label, Polo Black, Double Black, Big Pony collection, Polo Red collection, and Polo Supreme Oud brands. Its restaurant concepts include The Polo Bar in New York City; RL Restaurant in Chicago; Ralph's in Paris; and Ralph's Coffee concept in London. Ralph Lauren Corporation sells its products to department stores, specialty stores, and golf and pro shops, as well as through its retail stores, concession-based shop-within-shops, and its e-commerce sites. It directly operates 466 retail stores and 619 concession-based shop-within-shops; and operates 105 Ralph Lauren stores, 22 Ralph Lauren concession shops, and 136 Club Monaco stores and shops through licensing partners. Ralph Lauren Corporation was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.