Comparing of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) and Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

As Diversified Communication Services businesses, Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) and Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) 122 10.05 N/A 1.57 80.99 Gogo Inc. 4 0.44 N/A -2.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) and Gogo Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) and Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) 0.00% 5.4% 1.9% Gogo Inc. 0.00% 68.3% -12.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.43 beta indicates that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) is 57.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Gogo Inc. on the other hand, has 1.25 beta which makes it 25.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Gogo Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Gogo Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT).

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) and Gogo Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) 0 0 0 0.00 Gogo Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Gogo Inc.’s potential upside is 99.06% and its consensus price target is $8.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.5% of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) shares are held by institutional investors while 59.7% of Gogo Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT)’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Gogo Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) 2.85% -0.13% 7.43% 14.77% 23.19% 17.13% Gogo Inc. 16.34% 31.14% 65.65% -3.24% 10.54% 100%

For the past year Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) was less bullish than Gogo Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) beats Gogo Inc.

Crown Castle International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases shared wireless infrastructure in the United States and Australia. The company provides towers and other structures, such as rooftops; and distributed antenna systems, a type of small cell network (small cells). It provides access, including space or capacity to its towers, small cells, and third party land interests via long-term contracts in various forms, including license, sublease, and lease agreements. In addition, the company offers network services relating to wireless infrastructure, primarily consisting of antenna installations or subsequent augmentations, as well as site development services relating to wireless infrastructure. As of December 31, 2013, it owned, leased, or managed approximately 39,600 towers in the United States, including Puerto Rico; and approximately 1,700 towers in Australia. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Gogo Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-flight connectivity and wireless in-cabin digital entertainment solutions to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA). The CA-NA segment provides in-flight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to commercial airline passengers flying routes that generally begin and end within North America. The CA-ROW segment provides in-flight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to passengers flying on foreign-based commercial airlines and flights of North American based commercial airlines. The BA segment provides equipment for in-flight connectivity along with voice and data services to the business aviation market. Its services include Gogo Biz, an in-flight broadband service that utilizes its ATG network and ATG spectrum; Passenger Entertainment, an in-flight entertainment service; and satellite-based voice and data services through strategic alliances with satellite companies. This segment serves aircraft manufacturers, owners, and operators, as well as government and military entities. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.