Comparing of CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

Both CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) are Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrossAmerica Partners LP 17 0.26 N/A 0.17 101.20 BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust 20 2.03 N/A 5.07 1.94

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of CrossAmerica Partners LP and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to CrossAmerica Partners LP. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. CrossAmerica Partners LP’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CrossAmerica Partners LP and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrossAmerica Partners LP 0.00% 4.8% 0.6% BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

CrossAmerica Partners LP is 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.41. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust on the other hand, has -0.24 beta which makes it 124.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.7% of CrossAmerica Partners LP shares and 4.5% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares. Insiders owned 0.6% of CrossAmerica Partners LP shares. Competitively, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CrossAmerica Partners LP -2.61% 6.19% -9.34% -4.44% -5.72% 18.64% BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust -16.51% -36.13% -50.15% -59.33% -64.46% -54.67%

For the past year CrossAmerica Partners LP has 18.64% stronger performance while BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has -54.67% weaker performance.

Summary

CrossAmerica Partners LP beats BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust on 6 of the 10 factors.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The company also operates convenience stores. As of December 31, 2016, the company distributed motor fuel to approximately 1,200 sites located in 29 states. CrossAmerica GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP and changed its name to CrossAmerica Partners LP in October 2014. CrossAmerica Partners LP was founded in 1992 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.